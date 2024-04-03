100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

April 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 95 | 57m 46s

April 3, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 04/02/24 | Expires: 05/03/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 10:37
PBS NewsHour
The journey asylum seekers make through Mexico to reach U.S.
A look inside the journey asylum seekers make through Mexico to reach U.S. border
Clip: S2024 E95 | 10:37
Watch 6:22
PBS NewsHour
Women's college basketball's historic rise in viewership
Can women's college basketball sustain its historic rise in viewership?
Clip: S2024 E95 | 6:22
Watch 4:39
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Storm system brings tornadoes to South, Midwest
News Wrap: Storm system brings tornadoes to South and Midwest, snow to New England
Clip: S2024 E95 | 4:39
Watch 2:28
PBS NewsHour
Andrés accuses Israel of deliberately targeting WCK members
José Andrés accuses Israel of deliberately targeting World Central Kitchen members
Clip: S2024 E95 | 2:28
Watch 7:10
PBS NewsHour
Anatomy of a Donald Trump speech
Anatomy of a Donald Trump speech
Clip: S2024 E95 | 7:10
Watch 4:16
PBS NewsHour
Primary protest votes hint at challenges for Biden and Trump
Primary protest votes hint at November challenges for Biden and Trump
Clip: S2024 E95 | 4:16
Watch 8:39
PBS NewsHour
Retired military officials discuss Israeli aid convoy strike
Was Israeli strike on aid convoy negligence or accident? Retired military leaders weigh in
Clip: S2024 E95 | 8:39
Watch 6:26
PBS NewsHour
FEMA administrator on expanding access to disaster relief
FEMA administrator discusses expanding access to disaster relief
Clip: S2024 E95 | 6:26
Watch 8:23
PBS NewsHour
Buttigieg on federal role in rebuilding Baltimore bridge
Buttigieg: 'We will tear down bureaucratic barriers' to rebuild Baltimore bridge
Clip: S2024 E94 | 8:23
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E94 | 57:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 2, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E94 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
April 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
April 1, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E93 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 31, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E92 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
March 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 30, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E91 | 26:45
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
March 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 29, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E90 | 56:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 28, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E89 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 27, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E88 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 26, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E87 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
March 25, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E86 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS NewsHour
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 24, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E85 | 26:44