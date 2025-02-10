100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

February 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 41 | 57m 46s

February 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/09/25 | Expires: 03/12/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 3:35
PBS News Hour
Judge says Trump ignoring his order to pause funding freeze
Federal judge says Trump administration ignoring his order to pause funding freeze
Clip: S2025 E41 | 3:35
Watch 5:00
PBS News Hour
Ex-CFPB director discusses Trump's effort to shut agency
Former CFPB director says Trump 'begging for another financial crisis' by closing agency
Clip: S2025 E41 | 5:00
Watch 8:38
PBS News Hour
How the courts may serve as a check on Trump's presidency
How the courts may serve as a check on Trump's presidency
Clip: S2025 E41 | 8:38
Watch 4:54
PBS News Hour
Trump escalates trade battle with steel, aluminum tariffs
Trump escalates his trade battles with new tariffs on steel and aluminum
Clip: S2025 E41 | 4:54
Watch 4:43
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Hamas accuses Israel of breaking ceasefire deal
News Wrap: Ceasefire at risk as Hamas accuses Israel of breaking parts of agreement
Clip: S2025 E41 | 4:43
Watch 9:06
PBS News Hour
California faces insurance crisis amid extreme weather
California faces insurance crisis as homeowners lose coverage amid extreme weather
Clip: S2025 E41 | 9:06
Watch 7:42
PBS News Hour
Chad Wolf on Trump's progress in reshaping immigration
Chad Wolf breaks down Trump's progress in reshaping America's immigration system
Clip: S2025 E41 | 7:42
Watch 8:24
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump approval polls
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on what the American public thinks about Trump's 2nd term
Clip: S2025 E41 | 8:24
Watch 7:07
PBS News Hour
Why the red state of Utah is going green and embracing EVs
Why the red state of Utah is going green and embracing electric vehicles
Clip: S2025 E40 | 7:07
Watch 2:52
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Egypt to host Arab summit on Gaza’s future
News Wrap: Egypt to host Arab summit on Gaza’s future after Trump remarks
Clip: S2025 E40 | 2:52
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
February 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E39 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E38 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E37 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E36 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E35 | 57:46
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
February 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E34 | 56:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E33 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E32 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 31, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E31 | 57:46