WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
PBS News Hour

February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 49 | 57m 46s

February 18, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 02/17/25 | Expires: 03/20/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James.
Watch 3:24
PBS News Hour
U.S. and Russia meet to discuss ending Ukraine war
Without Ukrainian officials present, U.S. and Russia meet to discuss ending war
Clip: S2025 E49 | 3:24
Watch 7:54
PBS News Hour
U.S. foreign policy experts analyze talks to end Ukraine war
U.S. foreign policy experts analyze the opening talks to end Russia's war in Ukraine
Clip: S2025 E49 | 7:54
Watch 8:28
PBS News Hour
Andrew Young on the political moment and his life of service
Andrew Young on the current political moment and his life of service
Clip: S2025 E49 | 8:28
Watch 7:00
PBS News Hour
Musk and DOGE face criticism for seeking access to IRS data
Musk and DOGE face new criticism for seeking access to sensitive IRS data
Clip: S2025 E49 | 7:00
Watch 5:58
PBS News Hour
Examining the truth about fighting fires in California
Examining the truth about fighting fires in California amid water management claims
Clip: S2025 E49 | 5:58
Watch 6:26
PBS News Hour
Toronto crash and FAA layoffs add to air safety concerns
Toronto plane crash and FAA layoffs add to air safety concerns
Clip: S2025 E49 | 6:26
Watch 6:49
PBS News Hour
Arizona AG discusses lawsuit challenging Musk's power
Arizona attorney general discusses lawsuit challenging Musk's power as unelected official
Clip: S2025 E49 | 6:49
Watch 5:37
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: New York governor weighs removing NYC mayor
NEWS WRAP
Clip: S2025 E49 | 5:37
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E48 | 57:46
Watch 4:30
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Delta flight crashes in Toronto injuring 8 people
News Wrap: Delta flight crashes in Toronto, injuring at least 8 people
Clip: S2025 E48 | 4:30
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E48 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 16, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E47 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 15, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E46 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E45 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E44 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 12, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E43 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 11, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E42 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
February 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E41 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
February 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 9, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E40 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
February 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 8, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E39 | 26:44