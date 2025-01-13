January 13, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Biden’s farewell address from the White House | PBS News Special Report
January 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Father of Israeli-American hostage reacts to deal, ‘the brink of ending this madness’
Los Angeles officials face tough questions about preparedness and firefighting strategy
It will take a 'bit of time' for people to realize Biden's achievements, Jean-Pierre says
News Wrap: FDA announces ban on Red No. 3 dye in food
Democrats ask OMB nominee Vought about goals of replacing civil servants with appointees
Rubio, Ratcliffe hearings give glimpse into how they would carry out Trump's agenda
Trump's AG pick Bondi questioned about potential weaponization of Justice Department
Mideast experts analyze the Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal and its chances of holding
January 15, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 14, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 12, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 11, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 10, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 9, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 5, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode