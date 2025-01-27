100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

January 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 27 | 57m 46s

January 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/26/25 | Expires: 02/26/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 5:04
PBS News Hour
Trump gathers with GOP lawmakers to map out his agenda
Trump gathers with GOP lawmakers to determine tactics to move his agenda forward
Clip: S2025 E27 | 5:04
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump signs executive orders focused on military
News Wrap: Trump signs executive orders focused on military
Clip: S2025 E27 | 5:31
Watch 6:46
PBS News Hour
Fear spreads in immigrant communities as raids escalate
Fear spreads in immigrant communities as raids and deportations escalate
Clip: S2025 E27 | 6:46
Watch 4:55
PBS News Hour
Colombia spat may be sign of Trump's Latin America strategy
Public spat with Colombia could be sign of Trump's Latin America strategy
Clip: S2025 E27 | 4:55
Watch 1:47
PBS News Hour
200,000 displaced Palestinians walk home to northern Gaza
200,000 displaced Palestinians walk home to northern Gaza after 15 months of war
Clip: S2025 E27 | 1:47
Watch 5:50
PBS News Hour
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek shakes up the industry
Chinese AI startup DeepSeek shakes up industry and disrupts financial markets
Clip: S2025 E27 | 5:50
Watch 7:19
PBS News Hour
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's rapid policy rollout
Tamara Keith and Amy Walter on Trump's rapid policy rollout and reaction to his first week
Clip: S2025 E27 | 7:19
Watch 7:48
PBS News Hour
Museum preserves shoes of youngest Auschwitz victims
Museum works to preserve shoes belonging to Auschwitz's youngest victims
Clip: S2025 E27 | 7:48
Watch 6:27
PBS News Hour
Firing of government watchdogs raises fraud concerns
Trump's firing of independent watchdogs raises concerns about government fraud and ethics
Clip: S2025 E27 | 6:27
Watch 6:40
PBS News Hour
Aid worker describes ‘dire need’ of children in Gaza
Aid worker describes ‘dire need’ of children in Gaza amid delicate ceasefire
Clip: S2025 E26 | 6:40
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E25 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E24 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E23 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E22 | 57:46
Watch 55:47
PBS News Hour
January 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E21 | 55:47
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E20 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
January 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 17, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E17 | 57:46