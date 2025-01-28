100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2025 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

January 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 28 | 57m 46s

January 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 01/27/25 | Expires: 02/27/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 7:06
PBS News Hour
Rep. DeLauro: Trump trying to 'rob appropriated funds'
Democratic Rep. DeLauro: Trump trying to 'rob appropriated funds' with spending freeze
Clip: S2025 E28 | 7:06
Watch 7:15
PBS News Hour
GOP Rep. Malliotakis says Trump has right to halt grants
GOP Rep. Malliotakis says Trump has right to halt spending, decide how grants are issued
Clip: S2025 E28 | 7:15
Watch 6:55
PBS News Hour
Judge blocks Trump's freeze on federal grants and loans
Trump's attempt to freeze federal grants and loans leads to confusion and clarifications
Clip: S2025 E28 | 6:55
Watch 7:34
PBS News Hour
Samara Joy creates more awards buzz with latest album
Samara Joy, already a Grammy winner, creates more awards buzz with latest album
Clip: S2025 E28 | 7:34
Watch 4:03
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Rebel group claims critical Congo city
News Wrap: Rebel group backed by Rwanda claims critical Congo city
Clip: S2025 E28 | 4:03
Watch 8:08
PBS News Hour
Retired military leaders weigh in on Trump's DEI cuts
Retired military leaders weigh in on Trump ordering Pentagon to cut DEI programs
Clip: S2025 E28 | 8:08
Watch 4:41
PBS News Hour
Pacific Palisades begins to face extent of wildfire recovery
Pacific Palisades residents begin to face extent of wildfire recovery
Clip: S2025 E28 | 4:41
Watch 6:36
PBS News Hour
Medical experts worry USAID cuts could impact global health
Medical experts concerned USAID spending cuts could impact global health programs
Clip: S2025 E28 | 6:36
Watch 5:04
PBS News Hour
Trump gathers with GOP lawmakers to map out his agenda
Trump gathers with GOP lawmakers to determine tactics to move his agenda forward
Clip: S2025 E27 | 5:04
Watch 5:31
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Trump signs executive orders focused on military
News Wrap: Trump signs executive orders focused on military
Clip: S2025 E27 | 5:31
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • 2025
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E27 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E26 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E25 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E24 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E23 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E22 | 57:46
Watch 55:47
PBS News Hour
January 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E21 | 55:47
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
January 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E20 | 57:46
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
January 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E19 | 26:44
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
January 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E18 | 26:45