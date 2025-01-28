January 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Democratic Rep. DeLauro: Trump trying to 'rob appropriated funds' with spending freeze
GOP Rep. Malliotakis says Trump has right to halt spending, decide how grants are issued
Trump's attempt to freeze federal grants and loans leads to confusion and clarifications
Samara Joy, already a Grammy winner, creates more awards buzz with latest album
News Wrap: Rebel group backed by Rwanda claims critical Congo city
Retired military leaders weigh in on Trump ordering Pentagon to cut DEI programs
Pacific Palisades residents begin to face extent of wildfire recovery
Medical experts concerned USAID spending cuts could impact global health programs
Trump gathers with GOP lawmakers to determine tactics to move his agenda forward
News Wrap: Trump signs executive orders focused on military
January 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 26, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 25, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 23, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 22, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 21, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 20, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
January 19, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
January 18, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode