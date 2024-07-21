100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS News Hour

July 21, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 204 | 26m 44s

Sunday on PBS News Weekend, President Biden drops out of the presidential race amid growing concerns from those in his own party and beyond. As Democrats look ahead to picking a new candidate, how will they navigate election law? Plus, Judy Woodruff reflects on this remarkable moment in American history.

Aired: 07/20/24 | Expires: 08/20/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, Cunard Cruise Line, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 10:38
PBS News Hour
What to know as Biden drops out of 2024 presidential race
What to know as Biden drops out of the 2024 presidential race and endorses Harris
Clip: S2024 E204 | 10:38
Watch 5:19
PBS News Hour
A look ahead at election laws as Democrats pick new nominee
A look ahead at election laws as the Democratic Party picks a new nominee
Clip: S2024 E204 | 5:19
Watch 6:09
PBS News Hour
Judy Woodruff on the historical context of Biden’s 2024 exit
Judy Woodruff reflects on the historical context of Biden ending his campaign
Clip: S2024 E204 | 6:09
Watch 1:49
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Secret Service scrutinized after Trump shooting
News Wrap: Secret Service admits it denied past Trump campaign requests for more security
Clip: S2024 E204 | 1:49
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
More migrants attempt risky Pacific Ocean route to the U.S.
Why more migrants are attempting a life-threatening Pacific Ocean route to enter the U.S.
Clip: S2024 E203 | 5:40
Watch 3:01
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Democrats continue turning up the heat on Biden
News Wrap: Democrats continue turning up the heat on Biden to drop out
Clip: S2024 E203 | 3:01
Watch 6:30
PBS News Hour
Why some conservative lawmakers want to end no-fault divorce
Some conservative lawmakers want to end no-fault divorce. Here’s why
Clip: S2024 E203 | 6:30
Watch 8:11
PBS News Hour
The normalization of Syria’s dictator in the Middle East
What to know about the growing normalization of Syria’s dictator in the Middle East
Clip: S2024 E203 | 8:11
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E203 | 26:45
Watch 6:50
PBS News Hour
Tornado chasers, meteorologists working for better forecasts
How storm chasers and meteorologists are working together to improve tornado forecasts
Clip: S2024 E202 | 6:50
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS News Hour Season 2024
  • PBS News Hour Season 2023
  • PBS News Hour Season 2022
  • PBS News Hour Season 2021
  • PBS News Hour Season 2020
  • PBS News Hour Season 2019
  • PBS News Hour Season 2018
  • PBS News Hour Season 2017
  • PBS News Hour Season 2016
  • PBS News Hour Season 2015
  • PBS News Hour Season 2014
  • PBS News Hour Season 2013
  • PBS News Hour Season 2012
  • PBS News Hour Season 2011
  • PBS News Hour Season 2010
  • PBS News Hour Season 2009
  • PBS News Hour Season 2008
  • PBS News Hour Season 2007
  • PBS News Hour Season 2006
  • PBS News Hour Season 2005
  • PBS News Hour Season 2004
  • PBS News Hour Season 2003
  • PBS News Hour Season 2001
  • PBS News Hour Season 1999
  • PBS News Hour Season 1997
  • PBS News Hour Season 1991
  • PBS News Hour Season 1987
  • PBS News Hour Season 1985
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 20, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E203 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 19, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E202 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 18, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E201 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 17, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 17, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E200 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 16, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E199 | 57:46
Watch 56:38
PBS News Hour
July 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 15, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E198 | 56:38
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
July 14, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 14, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E197 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
July 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
July 13, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E196 | 26:44
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 12, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E195 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
July 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
July 11, 2024 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2024 E194 | 57:46