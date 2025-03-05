March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Analyzing Trump's speech, support for his policies and what comes next
Supreme Court rejects Trump administration's bid to freeze billions in foreign aid
VA Secretary Doug Collins on widespread cuts to his department and the impact on veterans
News Wrap: Massive storm threatens Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Businesses hit by new tariffs U.S. slaps on Mexico, Canada and China
Mexico argues American gunmakers liable for cartel gun violence
Ukraine scrambles to salvage fractured alliance with U.S. as military aid is suspended
Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt discusses Trump’s new tariffs ahead of address to Congress
Rep. Pramila Jayapal on how Democrats will react to Trump’s address
What to expect from Trump's address to Congress
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
2025
-
PBS News Hour Season 2024
-
PBS News Hour Season 2023
-
PBS News Hour Season 2022
-
PBS News Hour Season 2021
-
PBS News Hour Season 2020
-
PBS News Hour Season 2019
-
PBS News Hour Season 2018
-
PBS News Hour Season 2017
-
PBS News Hour Season 2016
-
PBS News Hour Season 2015
-
PBS News Hour Season 2014
-
PBS News Hour Season 2013
-
PBS News Hour Season 2012
-
PBS News Hour Season 2011
-
PBS News Hour Season 2010
-
PBS News Hour Season 2009
-
PBS News Hour Season 2008
-
PBS News Hour Season 2007
-
PBS News Hour Season 2006
-
PBS News Hour Season 2005
-
PBS News Hour Season 2004
-
PBS News Hour Season 2003
-
PBS News Hour Season 2001
-
PBS News Hour Season 1999
-
PBS News Hour Season 1997
-
PBS News Hour Season 1991
-
PBS News Hour Season 1987
-
PBS News Hour Season 1985
March 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 3, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
March 2, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
March 1, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
February 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 27, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 26, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 25, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 24, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
February 23, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode