March 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Wednesday on the News Hour, we fact check President Trump's address to Congress, where he touted the actions he's taken during his first weeks in office. Then, Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins discusses the cuts to his department and those of the larger federal workforce that are sparking concerns among veterans. Plus, U.S. officials say they've suspended intelligence sharing with Ukraine.

Aired: 03/04/25 | Expires: 04/04/25
Major corporate funding for the PBS News Hour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and Cunard Cruise Line. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 8:32
PBS News Hour
Analyzing Trump's speech and support for his policies
Analyzing Trump's speech, support for his policies and what comes next
Clip: S2025 E64 | 8:32
Watch 4:41
PBS News Hour
Supreme Court rejects Trump bid to freeze foreign aid
Supreme Court rejects Trump administration's bid to freeze billions in foreign aid
Clip: S2025 E64 | 4:41
Watch 9:59
PBS News Hour
VA Secretary Doug Collins on the cuts to his department
VA Secretary Doug Collins on widespread cuts to his department and the impact on veterans
Clip: S2025 E64 | 9:59
Watch 5:44
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: Massive storm threatens Mardi Gras in New Orleans
News Wrap: Massive storm threatens Mardi Gras in New Orleans
Clip: S2025 E63 | 5:44
Watch 9:27
PBS News Hour
Businesses hit by new tariffs on Mexico, Canada and China
Businesses hit by new tariffs U.S. slaps on Mexico, Canada and China
Clip: S2025 E63 | 9:27
Watch 5:40
PBS News Hour
Mexico argues gunmakers liable for cartel gun violence
Mexico argues American gunmakers liable for cartel gun violence
Clip: S2025 E63 | 5:40
Watch 8:24
PBS News Hour
Ukraine scrambles to salvage fractured alliance with U.S.
Ukraine scrambles to salvage fractured alliance with U.S. as military aid is suspended
Clip: S2025 E63 | 8:24
Watch 6:34
PBS News Hour
Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt discusses Trump’s new tariffs
Republican Sen. Eric Schmitt discusses Trump’s new tariffs ahead of address to Congress
Clip: S2025 E63 | 6:34
Watch 4:04
PBS News Hour
Rep. Jayapal on how Democrats will react to Trump’s address
Rep. Pramila Jayapal on how Democrats will react to Trump’s address
Clip: S2025 E63 | 4:04
Watch 4:10
PBS News Hour
What to expect from Trump's address to Congress
What to expect from Trump's address to Congress
Clip: S2025 E63 | 4:10
