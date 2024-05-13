May 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Extras
News Wrap: Israel fights resurgence of Hamas militants in northern Gaza
The costs and pitfalls of ‘earned wage access’ apps that offer loans between paychecks
New film shows the toll Russia’s invasion has taken on animals in Ukraine
Six voices on what motherhood means to those with and without children
A mother and daughter’s heart-to-heart talk about their unbreakable bond
May 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
News Wrap: Israel expands Rafah evacuation orders ahead of potential military operation
What to know about new COVID variants and the spread of bird flu and measles
How intergenerational connections help older Americans stay happier and healthier
The history-making legacy of Asian American photographer Corky Lee
