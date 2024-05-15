100 WVIA Way
PBS NewsHour

May 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Season 2024 Episode 137 | 57m 46s

May 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode

Aired: 05/14/24 | Expires: 06/14/24
Watch 4:24
PBS NewsHour
Zelenskyy pleads for support amid Russian offensive
Zelenskyy pleads for more support amid one of Russia’s largest offensives of the war
Clip: S2024 E137 | 4:24
Watch 7:47
PBS NewsHour
Scientists concerned about transmission of bird flu to cows
Why scientists are concerned about the latest transmission of bird flu to cows
Clip: S2024 E137 | 7:47
Watch 4:23
PBS NewsHour
Inflation cools but prices still dominate view of economy
Inflation cools but rising prices still dominate Americans' view of economy
Clip: S2024 E137 | 4:23
Watch 5:53
PBS NewsHour
Israel defense minister criticizes Netanyahu's Gaza strategy
Israeli defense minister publicly criticizes Netanyahu's Gaza strategy
Clip: S2024 E137 | 5:53
Watch 8:29
PBS NewsHour
Democratic and GOP strategists on Biden-Trump debate plans
Democratic and GOP strategists discuss what to expect from the Biden-Trump debates
Clip: S2024 E137 | 8:29
Watch 6:47
PBS NewsHour
A look at the Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud and its implications
A look at the Kendrick Lamar-Drake feud and its implications
Clip: S2024 E136 | 6:47
Watch 2:41
PBS NewsHour
A Brief But Spectacular take on creating cultures of growth
A Brief But Spectacular take on creating cultures of growth
Clip: S2024 E136 | 2:41
Watch 6:17
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Farmworker bus crash kills at least 8 in Florida
News Wrap: Farmworker bus crash kills at least 8 in Florida
Clip: S2024 E136 | 6:17
Watch 7:32
PBS NewsHour
Editors of small local news sites on winning Pulitzer Prizes
Editors of small news sites on winning Pulitzer Prizes and the future of local reporting
Clip: S2024 E136 | 7:32
Watch 10:10
PBS NewsHour
Biden targeting Chinese manufacturing with new tariffs
Treasury Secretary Yellen on why Biden is targeting Chinese manufacturing with new tariffs
Clip: S2024 E136 | 10:10
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 14, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E136 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 13, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E135 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 12, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E134 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 11, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E133 | 26:45
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 10, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E132 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 9, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E131 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 8, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E130 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 7, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E129 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 6, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E128 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 5, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E127 | 26:45