100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
PBS NewsHour

May 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Season 2024 Episode 147 | 26m 45s

Saturday on PBS News Weekend, how the lasting effects of George Floyd’s death continue to shape the city of Minneapolis four years later. Then, a front-line report as depleted Ukrainian forces struggle to contain Russia’s advances. Plus, the hidden history of Anna May Wong, considered to be the first Asian American movie star, and her struggles with Hollywood’s racism.

Aired: 05/24/24 | Expires: 06/24/24
Major corporate funding for the PBS NewsHour is provided by BDO, BNSF, Consumer Cellular, American Cruise Lines, and Raymond James. Funding for the PBS NewsHour Weekend is provided by Consumer Cellular and American Cruise Lines. For a complete list of funders for the PBS NewsHour and PBS NewsHour weekend, click here.
Extras
Watch 6:12
PBS NewsHour
How George Floyd’s death changed Minneapolis, 4 years later
What’s changed in Minneapolis four years after George Floyd’s death
Clip: S2024 E147 | 6:12
Watch 3:46
PBS NewsHour
The story of Chinese American movie star Anna May Wong
The struggles and breakthroughs of Chinese American movie star Anna May Wong
Clip: S2024 E147 | 3:46
Watch 4:24
PBS NewsHour
Exhausted Ukrainian forces fight to contain Russian advances
Exhausted Ukrainian forces fight to contain Russian advances on the eastern front
Clip: S2024 E147 | 4:24
Watch 7:26
PBS NewsHour
Why a wave of legislation seeks to restrict sex education
Sex education ‘is under attack’ by a wave of proposed legislation, advocate warns
Clip: S2024 E147 | 7:26
Watch 1:56
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Israeli attacks reportedly kill dozens in Gaza
News Wrap: New Israeli attacks reportedly kill more than 40 Palestinians across Gaza
Clip: S2024 E147 | 1:56
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
May 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E146 | 56:45
Watch 5:14
PBS NewsHour
British pubs struggle to survive as drinkers stay home
British pubs struggle to survive as drinkers stay home
Clip: S2024 E146 | 5:14
Watch 6:09
PBS NewsHour
News Wrap: Top UN court orders Israel to end Rafah operation
News Wrap: Top UN court orders Israel to end military operations in Rafah
Clip: S2024 E146 | 6:09
Watch 6:46
PBS NewsHour
Thousands flee Myanmar amid flare up in civil war fighting
Thousands flee Myanmar for Thailand amid flare up in civil war fighting
Clip: S2024 E146 | 6:46
Watch 5:32
PBS NewsHour
Louisiana reclassifies abortion pills, restricting access
Louisiana restricts access to abortion pills by classifying them as a controlled substance
Clip: S2024 E146 | 5:32
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2024
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2023
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2022
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2021
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2020
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2019
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2018
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2017
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2016
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2015
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2014
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2013
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2012
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2011
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2010
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2009
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2008
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2007
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2006
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2005
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2004
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2003
  • PBS NewsHour Season 2001
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1999
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1997
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1991
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1987
  • PBS NewsHour Season 1985
Watch 56:45
PBS NewsHour
May 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 24, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E146 | 56:45
Watch 56:44
PBS NewsHour
May 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 23, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E145 | 56:44
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 22, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E144 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 21, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E143 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 20, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E142 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 19, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 19, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E141 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
PBS NewsHour
May 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 18, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2024 E140 | 26:45
Watch 56:46
PBS NewsHour
May 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 17, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E139 | 56:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 16, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E138 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS NewsHour
May 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
May 15, 2024 - PBS NewsHour full episode
Episode: S2024 E137 | 57:46