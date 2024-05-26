May 26, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode

Extras
Wastewater from Tyson meat processing plants is polluting U.S. waterways, report says
Why SNAP benefits aren’t keeping up with the rising cost of food
Grammy-winning teacher Annie Ray on the importance of music education for all
News Wrap: Severe storms across central U.S. kill at least 14 people, delay Indy 500
News Wrap: New Israeli attacks reportedly kill more than 40 Palestinians across Gaza
What’s changed in Minneapolis four years after George Floyd’s death
Exhausted Ukrainian forces fight to contain Russian advances on the eastern front
The struggles and breakthroughs of Chinese American movie star Anna May Wong
Sex education ‘is under attack’ by a wave of proposed legislation, advocate warns
May 25, 2024 - PBS News Weekend full episode
