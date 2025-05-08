100 WVIA Way
PBS News Hour

May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Season 2025 Episode 128 | 57m 46s

May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Aired: 05/07/25 | Expires: 06/07/25
Watch 2:38
PBS News Hour
Pope Leo XIV becomes first American to lead Catholic Church
Pope Leo XIV selected as first American to lead Catholic Church
Clip: S2025 E128 | 2:38
Watch 6:15
PBS News Hour
News Wrap: White House asks to remove deportation protection
News Wrap: White House asks Supreme Court to allow it to remove deportation protections
Clip: S2025 E128 | 6:15
Watch 5:22
PBS News Hour
What it will take to update U.S. air traffic control system
What it will take to update the aging U.S. air traffic control system
Clip: S2025 E128 | 5:22
Watch 11:11
PBS News Hour
The impact Trump's tariffs are having on supply chains
The impact Trump's tariffs are already having on global supply chains and U.S. businesses
Clip: S2025 E128 | 11:11
Watch 2:58
PBS News Hour
U.S. pushes for de-escalation as India, Pakistan trade fire
U.S. pushes for de-escalation as India and Pakistan trade fire and accusations
Clip: S2025 E128 | 2:58
Watch 7:53
PBS News Hour
What Pope Leo's election means for the future of the church
What Pope Leo XIV's election means for the future of the church and Catholics worldwide
Clip: S2025 E128 | 7:53
Watch 11:05
PBS News Hour
Bill Gates on why he's donating his remaining wealth
Bill Gates on why he's donating his remaining wealth and his concerns about U.S. aid cuts
Clip: S2025 E128 | 11:05
Watch 3:41
PBS News Hour
A Brief But Spectacular take on building a brighter future
A Brief But Spectacular take on building a brighter future
Clip: S2025 E128 | 3:41
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E127 | 57:46
Watch 3:08
PBS News Hour
Pakistan calls Indian strikes an act of war, vows to respond
Pakistan calls Indian strikes an 'act of war' and vows to respond
Clip: S2025 E127 | 3:08
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E127 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 6, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E126 | 57:46
Watch 57:46
PBS News Hour
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 5, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E125 | 57:46
Watch 26:45
PBS News Hour
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 4, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E124 | 26:45
Watch 26:44
PBS News Hour
May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
May 3, 2025 - PBS News Weekend full episode
Episode: S2025 E123 | 26:44
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
May 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 2, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E122 | 56:45
Watch 56:42
PBS News Hour
May 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
May 1, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E121 | 56:42
Watch 56:44
PBS News Hour
April 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 30, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E120 | 56:44
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
April 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 29, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E119 | 56:45
Watch 56:45
PBS News Hour
April 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
April 28, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Episode: S2025 E118 | 56:45