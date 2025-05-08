May 8, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode

Extras
Pope Leo XIV selected as first American to lead Catholic Church
News Wrap: White House asks Supreme Court to allow it to remove deportation protections
What it will take to update the aging U.S. air traffic control system
The impact Trump's tariffs are already having on global supply chains and U.S. businesses
U.S. pushes for de-escalation as India and Pakistan trade fire and accusations
What Pope Leo XIV's election means for the future of the church and Catholics worldwide
Bill Gates on why he's donating his remaining wealth and his concerns about U.S. aid cuts
A Brief But Spectacular take on building a brighter future
May 7, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Pakistan calls Indian strikes an 'act of war' and vows to respond
