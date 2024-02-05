DNA: Mykal-Michelle Harris, Jonathan Van Ness & H.E.R.

Hair expert Jonathan Van Ness is here and he has his work cut out for him, giving a special guest a monster makeover. It’s a monster of an ordeal! Mykal-Michelle Harris stops by to ask Elmo questions and they both try to keep a straight face during a game of “Don’t Laugh!” Musician H.E.R. stops by to sing “I Love My Hair” and help Elmo with his bedtime routine of brushing his fur.