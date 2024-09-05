Miss Information

Extras
Get ready for new episodes of Odd Squad, all in the United Kingdom!
Ozzie, Orli and Onom make a plan to save Odd Squad Headquarters from the Icey Mousey!
Orli and Onom are trying to predict what errand Ozzie is on so they can track him down!
Orli and Ozzie work together to use the un-lightning-inator to help a man!
Orli and Onom go to a pancake restaurant in hopes of finding missing Ozzie!
Orli and Ozzie have to figure out how to stop the Trifler who turned a phonebox to trifle!
Ozzie and Orli use a golf-commentator-inator!
Ozzie and Orli try to stop a villain by figuring out what she is turning into trifle!
Ozzie sings a song about doing errands!
HQ can’t throw a party until Ozzie returns.
A new room opened up in headquarters. / The tubes are down and the agents are in trouble!