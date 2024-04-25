Eviction & Predatory Loan$

Extras
The Opportunity Coaches travel to LA, Tampa, and Philadelphia to meet families.
The Opportunity Coaches travel to Lake Charles, El Paso, and Raleigh to meet families.
Six families travel to Dollywood to meet Opportunity Coaches to help change their lives.
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
Families wrap up their initial coaching sessions and start to work on their goals.
The families build financial resilience by using tools provided by their coaches.
Families work with Opportunity Coaches who provide tips to get their finances on track.
Using tools from the Opportunity Coaches, the families move forward to reach their goals.
Six families on the brink of financial ruin anxiously prepare to get help.
When paycheck to paycheck doesn’t cut it one family might lose their home.
