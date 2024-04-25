100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Opportunity Knock$

Eviction & Predatory Loan$

Season 2 Episode 202 | 26m 45s

Parents worried about eviction from their apartment in Columbus, Ohio, a second marriage and blended family in Seattle, WA, and cancer survivor in New Orleans all share one goal. They need immediate help beating the system to turn their financial lives around. Finally help arrives when Jean Chatzky, Louis Barajas and Patrice Washington visit their homes. Is it too late?

Aired: 04/30/24 | Expires: 04/30/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Extras
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 3
The Opportunity Coaches travel to LA, Tampa, and Philadelphia to meet families.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 2
The Opportunity Coaches travel to Lake Charles, El Paso, and Raleigh to meet families.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 1
Six families travel to Dollywood to meet Opportunity Coaches to help change their lives.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 9
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 10
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 6
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 5
Families wrap up their initial coaching sessions and start to work on their goals.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 7
The families build financial resilience by using tools provided by their coaches.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 4
Families work with Opportunity Coaches who provide tips to get their finances on track.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 8
Using tools from the Opportunity Coaches, the families move forward to reach their goals.
Episode: S1 E108 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Opportunity Knock$ Season 2
  • Opportunity Knock$ Season 1
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knock$
Meet the Familie$
Six families on the brink of financial ruin anxiously prepare to get help.
Episode: S2 E201 | 26:45
Watch 26:45
Opportunity Knock$
The Pain of Forclo$ure and Bankruptcy
When paycheck to paycheck doesn’t cut it one family might lose their home.
Episode: S2 E203 | 26:45
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 3
The Opportunity Coaches travel to LA, Tampa, and Philadelphia to meet families.
Episode: S1 E103 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 2
The Opportunity Coaches travel to Lake Charles, El Paso, and Raleigh to meet families.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 1
Six families travel to Dollywood to meet Opportunity Coaches to help change their lives.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 9
Families strengthen their financial foundation by visiting resources in their communities.
Episode: S1 E109 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 10
Using the coaches' tools the families now have the skills to be successful on their own.
Episode: S1 E110 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 6
The families use The Opportunity Finder to identify help in their communities.
Episode: S1 E106 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 5
Families wrap up their initial coaching sessions and start to work on their goals.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Opportunity Knock$
Episode 7
The families build financial resilience by using tools provided by their coaches.
Episode: S1 E107 | 26:46