Opportunity Knock$

The Pain of Forclo$ure and Bankruptcy

Season 2 Episode 203 | 26m 45s

A single mom in El Paso, TX, a young family in Baton Rouge, LA about to lose their home, and a veteran in Washington D.C. on the brink of bankruptcy need help. Opportunity Coaches Jean Chatzky, Louis Barajas, and Patrice Washington arrive just in time.

Aired: 04/30/24 | Expires: 04/30/26
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
