“Krump” is a unique West Coast dance style that emerged in the late 90s and early 2000s. Originally performed in dance battles in parking lots, it grew to the stage with major musical acts. Host Dr. Taj Frazier meets with dance legend and fellow Krump founder, Marquisa "Miss Prissy" McCray the Queen of Krump, to discuss how a few young adults transformed a South LA dance into a global culture.