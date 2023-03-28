Alessadnra travels to locations including Naples, Campania, Vesuvius, and La Gaiola to learn about the incredible craftsmanship and culinary marvels that await there. Discover skilled artisans using century-old techniques including a cameo carver, an umbrella maker, and an embroider. Taste delicious pastries, pizza, and wine from the Vesuvius region. Dive into a marine and archeological park.