A Queen in the Land of the Gods

Pati is in the small town of Teotitlan de Valle to meet with one of the best cooks in Oaxaca, Abigail Mendoza. Abigail is dedicated to preserving the pre-Hispanic techniques and recipes of her Zapotec ancestors. Back in Pati’s kitchen, Abigail inspires rustic Oaxacan recipes, including chicken with oregano and garlic, grilled corn salad, and burnt milk ice cream with animal crackers.