Mexican cuisine is chock-full of grilled, roasted, fried and frozen recipes, but for those looking to expand their repertoire with some baked recipes, this episode is for you! Today, Pati’s Mexican Table becomes Pati’s Mexican Bakery with a variety of simple recipes. Recipes include Baked Egg Casserole, Salsa Ranchera, Dulce de Leche and Pecan Cinnamon Rolls, and Baked Fruit Mixiote.