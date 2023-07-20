Cooking with the Fans

Pati is in constant contact with her fans through Facebook, Twitter and email. They love to give her feedback on her recipes. In this episode, Pati will update and put new spins on her three most popular recipes according to the fans. And she’ll surprise a lucky fan by showing up at his or her house! Recipes include Tart Pico de Guac, Chipotle Chicken Pasta Casserole and Marbled Tres Leches Cake.