Family Favorites

Every family has passed-down recipes, and Pati’s family is no exception. She’ll show us recipes that were passed down to her and the one recipe that always makes her own family happy. Also, meet Pati’s mom and sister at one of their favorite restaurants in Mexico City. Recipes include Chile Rellenos, Salsa Roja, Drunken Rice with Chicken and Meringue Cake with Whipped Cream and Strawberries