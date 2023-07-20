From Puebla to City

Pati spends a day with one of Oaxaca’s best-known chefs and owner of Casa Oaxaca, Alex Ruiz. Alex takes Pati on a personal journey through his favorite market and family farm, showing her the Oaxaca that he knows and loves. In her kitchen, Pati creates some family friendly recipes inspired by her day with Alex, including Meatballs in guajillo sauce and Arroz con chepil.