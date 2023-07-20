Good Morning Mexico

Pati is on the road in San Miguel de Allende, Mexico. The Jinich family has just arrived in San Miguel, and Pati has decided to kick off the week with a delicious breakfast. But first, she wants to introduce us to San Miguel. Recipes include JuJu’s Fruit Smoothie, Big Brunch Enchiladas, Black Beans from the Pot and Warm Nopalitos with Sautéed Corn and Guajillo.