Pati's Mexican Table

How I Got to Now

Season 6 Episode 610 | 26m 46s

The full story of how Pati turned a passion for food into a career, including where her love of food started, what decisions and twists and turns led her to where she is today. In Oaxaca, Pati meets a woman who moved from a small town with no money, to pursue her own dreams of a food empire in one of Mexico’s culinary destinations. Recipes include sopes, pasilla brisket, and tiger pound cake.

Aired: 09/05/17
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
The Nectar of the Mayan Gods
In the town of Maní, Pati learns about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey.
Episode: S12 E1201 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
A Family Affair
Pati visits Chef Wilson Alonzo in his hometown of Halachó to prepare Cochinita Pibil.
Episode: S12 E1204 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Guayabera World
In Tekit, Pati meets a father and son who both chose to pursue their own path.
Episode: S12 E1202 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Flavors of Merida
Pati explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors.
Episode: S12 E1203 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Recados
Pati learns the basics of recados, handmade seasoning pastes that flavor Yucatecan foods.
Episode: S12 E1207 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
A Mayan League of their Own
Pati discovers Yucatán’s “league of their own” when she meets the Amazonas softball team.
Episode: S12 E1210 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Ode to the Egg
Pati experiences the legacy of Yucatán’s henequén industry and a famous egg dish in Motul.
Episode: S12 E1205 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Maya Today
Pati learns more about Mayan communities on a trip to a cenote with activist Zoila Cen.
Episode: S12 E1208 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Yucatán Meats
Pati tries different versions of Yucatán’s signature smoked meat Carne Ahumada in Temozón.
Episode: S12 E1206 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Pati's Mexican Table
Pink
Pati visits the pink lakes where Yucatán’s unique Las Coloradas salt is produced.
Episode: S12 E1209 | 26:46
