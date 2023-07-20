In Search of La Mixteca

Pati travels to a region in Oaxaca known as La Mixteca and learns what makes the food and culture so unique. She meets up with Ixchel Ornellas, a chef, restaurant owner, and one of Mixteca’s best cooks, who invites her on a personal tour of her city. Then, back in her kitchen, Pati creates new recipes based on that experience corn soup with queso and pescado agridulce.