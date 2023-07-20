Mexamericana

Dive deep into the blending of Mexican and American cultures with some classic American recipes with a delicious Mexican twist. Pati will also take us to a local restaurant to get their unique Mex-American story. Recipes include Mexican Crab Cakes with Jalapeño Aioli, Foolproof Pizza Dough, Pizza Sauce, Poblano, Corn and Zucchini Pizza, Carne Asada and Cebollitas Pizza and Chorizo Hamburgers.