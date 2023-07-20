One Day in Oaxaca

Pati helps you get the most out of one day in the city of Oaxaca. In 24 hours, she takes in the top sights, goes to the market for lunch, and gives a taste of the vibrant restaurant scene in one of the top culinary destinations in Mexico. In her kitchen, she recreates Tasajo torta with smokey guacamole, Nopalitos salad with pickled chipotle, and Natilla.