Pati's Mexican Table

Street Food Favorites

Season 4 Episode 408 | 26m 46s

Street food has always been popular, but these days it’s booming as more and more chefs are bringing food trucks and stands to the streets! In this episode, Pati visits the city of Guanajuato to highlight some of her favorites. She shows us how we can recreate some of them in our own kitchens. Recipes include Cooked and Seasoned Corn, Miner-Style Enchiladas, Homemade Cajeta and Churros con Cajeta.

Aired: 03/31/15
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
