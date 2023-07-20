Pati and her family decide to have a summer evening party – the perfect end to a fun family vacation. The big, celebratory family dinner is to be enjoyed on their patio, while the sun sets over the city. Recipes include Cherry Tomato Jam with Red Wine and Scallions, Citrus Chicken with Carrots and Baby Potatoes, Bell Peppers, Cucumbers and Chickpea Salad and Vanilla Custard.