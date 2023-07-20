There are many delicious ways to enjoy tacos, and Pati is constantly trying to impress her boys with new twists on traditional taco recipes. While the family is on vacation in San Miguel, Pati has decided to bring their Taco Night tradition to Mexico. Recipes include Homemade Corn Tortillas, Fresh Cheese Basket Tacos, Tacos al Pastor, Achiote Adobo and Chile de Arbol and Tomatillo Quick Salsita.