Extras
Pati discovers Yucatán’s “league of their own” when she meets the Amazonas softball team.
Pati experiences the legacy of Yucatán’s henequén industry and a famous egg dish in Motul.
Pati learns more about Mayan communities on a trip to a cenote with activist Zoila Cen.
Pati tries different versions of Yucatán’s signature smoked meat Carne Ahumada in Temozón.
Pati visits the pink lakes where Yucatán’s unique Las Coloradas salt is produced.
Pati learns the basics of recados, handmade seasoning pastes that flavor Yucatecan foods.
In the town of Maní, Pati learns about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey.
Pati explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors.
Pati visits Chef Wilson Alonzo in his hometown of Halachó to prepare Cochinita Pibil.
In Tekit, Pati meets a father and son who both chose to pursue their own path.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Pati's Mexican Table Season 12
-
Pati's Mexican Table Season 11
-
Pati's Mexican Table Season 10
-
Sonora
-
Sinaloa
-
Pati's Mexican Table Season 7
-
Pati's Mexican Table Season 6
-
Pati's Mexican Table Season 5
-
Pati's Mexican Table Season 4
-
Pati's Mexican Table Season 3
In Tekit, Pati meets a father and son who both chose to pursue their own path.
Pati discovers Yucatán’s “league of their own” when she meets the Amazonas softball team.
Pati learns the basics of recados, handmade seasoning pastes that flavor Yucatecan foods.
Pati learns more about Mayan communities on a trip to a cenote with activist Zoila Cen.
Pati tries different versions of Yucatán’s signature smoked meat Carne Ahumada in Temozón.
Pati visits Chef Wilson Alonzo in his hometown of Halachó to prepare Cochinita Pibil.
Pati visits the pink lakes where Yucatán’s unique Las Coloradas salt is produced.
Pati experiences the legacy of Yucatán’s henequén industry and a famous egg dish in Motul.
Pati explores the vibrant streets of Yucatán’s capital, Mérida, in search of its flavors.
In the town of Maní, Pati learns about something sacred to the Mayans - bees and honey.