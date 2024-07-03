“El Gato Feo” -- a Spanish language, western drama short film about two estranged sisters, Luisa and Adelita. In 1915 Mexico, Luisa runs for her life from Pancho Villa's Army. She encounters Adelita, the leader of a small, military unit of women, who must decide if she will hold on to her resentments towards Luisa or help her sister cross the Rio Grande River into Texas.