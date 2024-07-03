El Gato Feo

Extras
The 2024 festival highlights “Story Time” as we celebrate the art of short form storytelling.
The votes are in! Congrats to our 2023 winners: WINN and Under G-d win the Juried Prize.
Jackie Clay explores Alabama's rich tapestry of creative works and artistic endeavors.
A simple box with an unusual locking mechanism challenges guests who attempt to solve it.
Fronteriza women navigate dual cultures while living in the Chihuahuan Desert.
A college-bound Chicana tells the story of the migration of monarch butterflies.
Jewish community members challenge the overturning of Roe v. Wade.
A visual history of the New Balance shoe culture in Washington, DC.
A comedic self-portrait delving into climate psychology and coping with climate anxiety.
An eccentric upbringing shapes brothers' life lessons about hard work, humor and family.
Survivors of subway harassment share their stories in hopes of changing the stigma.
A poignant story of one man’s 40 year battle with homelessness on the streets of Hollywood.
The story of Academy Award winning editor Paul Rogers.
A adult with a cognitive disability calls on the help of her sister.
A privileged six-year-old Pakistani girl embarks on a mission to save her beloved pet goat.
Edwin Gray finds himself at the funeral of his child, Rose Mae, who fell prey to a plague.
"Tradewinds" is an intimate portrait of the life of CHamoru jazz pianist, Patrick Palomo.
When an autistic man's living conditions are threatened, the town saves his home.
"Breaking Silence" explores the relationship between a deaf father and his hearing daughter.
Beach access is a public right in Boca Chica. That right is curtailed when SpaceX takes flight.