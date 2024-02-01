100 WVIA Way
Pie in the Sky

Chinese Whispers

Season 4 Episode 3 | 48m 50s

Crabbe is upset to hear that the owner of the local Chinese restaurant has been recently attacked. His daughter is worried that the attacks are racially motivated. Can Crabbe get to the root of the problem?

Aired: 10/05/22
Watch 49:26
Pie in the Sky
Lemon Twist
Pie in the Sky receives a rave review and customers are queuing at the door.
Episode: S2 E10 | 49:26
Watch 49:01
Pie in the Sky
Dead Right
Crabbe has to determine if a psychic medium is truly being threatened.
Episode: S2 E5 | 49:01
Watch 49:12
Pie in the Sky
The Mild Bunch
Crabbe and Lefebvre are on the hunt for two con women, the Coverly sisters.
Episode: S2 E8 | 49:12
Watch 49:01
Pie in the Sky
Swan in his Pride
Crabbe investigates a series of murders involving a local murder squad.
Episode: S2 E7 | 49:01
Watch 49:06
Pie in the Sky
The Mystery of Pikey
Crabbe investigates a spate of burglaries in Middleton.
Episode: S2 E9 | 49:06
Watch 49:31
Pie in the Sky
Black Pudding
Crabbe steps in to help a cantankerous food writer against her greedy nephew.
Episode: S2 E6 | 49:31
Watch 49:15
Pie in the Sky
Irish Stew
Kit Kelly comes to Middleton with her new husband, sexy ex-pat American Byron de Goris.
Episode: S3 E3 | 49:15
Watch 49:05
Pie in the Sky
Coddled Eggs
Crabbe is dragged onto Operation Grabbitback to help recover stolen cars.
Episode: S3 E6 | 49:05
Watch 49:03
Pie in the Sky
Doggett’s Coat & Badge
Pie in the Sky regular, Charles Rider, is threatened by DCI Doggett.
Episode: S3 E4 | 49:03
Watch 49:03
Pie in the Sky
This Other Eden
Crabbe teams up with the National Horticultural Division after a spate of garden thefts.
Episode: S3 E5 | 49:03
