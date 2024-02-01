The Mild Bunch

Extras
Pie in the Sky’s trout supplier’s new fiancé has gone missing. Is there foul play?
Crabbe steps in to help a cantankerous food writer against her greedy nephew.
Crabbe has to determine if a psychic medium is truly being threatened.
While his wife is away, ACC Fisher’s teenage daughter causes trouble.
Crabbe ends up in the world of forgery, undercover work, and mistaken identity.
A prowler is stalking the Middleton area. Is it Pie in the Sky’s cheese merchant?
Crabbe investigates a series of murders involving a local murder squad.
Armed robbers raid Pie in the Sky and Crabbe takes it upon himself to investigate.
The owner of a local Chinese restaurant is attacked. Can Crabbe solve the case?
Is someone covering up after a string of suspicious racing accidents?
