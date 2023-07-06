All Tangled Up/Above the Clouds

It’s Pinkville’s Flower Festival and the whole town has gathered to plant flowers in the park. When an ordering mishap leaves Pinkville with balls of yarn instead of flowers bulbs, Pinkalicious rallies everyone to use the yarn to make the park pinkatastic. / It's a very windy day in Pinkville, so Pinkalicious and Peter decide to make homemade kites. But Pinkalicious gets carried away – literally.