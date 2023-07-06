Invisible Band/Best Pink Present

The Pinkville marching band comes down with a bad case of the whiffling sneezes and can't play, disappointing the town. Luckily, Pinkalicious persuades her friends to use their voices to become the Invisible Marching Band. /It’s Daddy’s birthday and Pinkalicious doesn't have a present, but knows she'll need wrapping paper so she sets out to paint some. When Daddy gets home, that’s all that’s done!