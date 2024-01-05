Jumping for Joy/The Pinkatoo

Peter thinks he’s too short to do fun things as well as Pinkalicious or Rafael, so he makes shoes that let you jump really high! But he and Pinkalicious need to learn how to jump properly if they’re going to make it to the park in time to play basketball. / Pinkalicious sees a pinkatoo, a rare music-loving bird that hasn’t been seen in Pinkville for ages! Now everyone wants to see the pinkatoo!