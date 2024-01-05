Knights of the Pink Table/Music Mix Up

The Knights of the Pink Table are ready to go on a new quest! Peter wants to go too, but he’s not a knight. Even with help from Pinkalicious the Brave and Jasmine the Daring, how will he go from being the Squire of the Scooter to Peter the Courageous? / Peter’s Kazoo Club is about to have its first meeting! But after an encounter with a sprite named Spritely, nothing in Pinkville sounds right!