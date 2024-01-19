Pink Love/Duocorn

It’s Valentine’s Day in Pinkville! Pinkalicious can’t wait to show her classmates just how much she loves them by making homemade collage Valentines out of their favorite things! / Pinkalicious and her unicorn friend Goldie compete in an imaginary race - the Great Unicorn Challenge! Peter really wants to play, but he doesn’t have a unicorn to ride, until he conjures up his very own - a duocorn!