Treasure Hunt/Cheer Up, Archie

Pinkalicious and Peter are thrilled to meet a real life Pirate, Captain Toothy McSquint! It’s not long before they're walkin’ and talkin’ like pirates, in the search for Toothy’s long lost treasure. / Pinkalicious and Jasmine are worried that Archie the pinkfish is bored in his fishbowl, so they take him outside to play. When that doesn’t cheer him up, they go to Aqua the merminnie for help!