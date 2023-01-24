100 WVIA Way
Pittston, PA 18640

Phone: 570-826-6144
Fax: 570-655-1180

Copyright © 2024 WVIA, all rights reserved. WVIA is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization.
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Reactions

How Lead (Maybe?) Caused the Downfall of the Roman Empire

Season 7 Episode 12 | 5m 55s

Ancient Rome’s emperors did some pretty bizarre stuff—bursting into uncontrollable fits of laughter, appointing a horse as a priest, dressing in animal skins and attacking people… the list goes on. Why did they act this way? Possibly… lead poisoning. In this week’s episode, we unwrap the possibility that lead caused the Roman Empire’s collapse.

Aired: 06/22/21
Extras
Watch 13:12
Reactions
Is There a Quick Fix for Ocean Acidification?
Let’s dive into the science behind ocean alkalinization!
Episode: S10 E5 | 13:12
Watch 16:56
Reactions
I Reinvented a 300-Year Old Drink
Discover why curdled milk is the key to the best cocktail you’ll ever taste.
Episode: S10 E4 | 16:56
Watch 10:13
Reactions
We Are Made of Star Stuff
Scientists are finding the building blocks of carbon ring structures… out in space!
Episode: S10 E3 | 10:13
Watch 12:00
Reactions
Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
George becomes a pyromaniac to figure out if ammonia is the fuel of the future.
Episode: S10 E2 | 12:00
Watch 10:20
Reactions
Can Science Beat Counterfeit Detector Pens?
Counterfeit detection pens use a starch-iodine reaction. We fool them using chemistry!
Episode: S10 E1 | 10:20
Watch 13:06
Reactions
The Antibiotic Resistance War
Why Alex is terrified of antibiotic resistance, and what chemists are doing about it
Episode: S9 E17 | 13:06
Watch 9:01
Reactions
Are Vanadium Flow Batteries Worth the Hype?
Are liquid, virtually fireproof, recyclable batteries the future of grid-scale storage?
Episode: S9 E16 | 9:01
Watch 11:39
Reactions
An Antidote for Deadly Mushrooms?
Join George as he hunts for an antidote to deadly mushrooms.
Episode: S9 E15 | 11:39
Watch 12:15
Reactions
Why You Can't Recycle Your Pants (Until Now)
George tests a newly discovered technique that could solve a recycling problem.
Episode: S9 E14 | 12:15
Watch 11:46
Reactions
How is Ceviche "Cooked?"
How does lime juice turn raw fish into delicious ceviche? We explain with biochemistry!
Episode: S9 E13 | 11:46
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Reactions Season 10
  • Reactions Season 9
  • Reactions Season 8
  • Reactions Season 7
  • Reactions Season 6
  • Reactions Season 5
  • Reactions Season 4
  • Reactions Season 3
  • Reactions Season 2
  • Reactions Season 1
Watch 13:12
Reactions
Is There a Quick Fix for Ocean Acidification?
Let’s dive into the science behind ocean alkalinization!
Episode: S10 E5 | 13:12
Watch 16:56
Reactions
I Reinvented a 300-Year Old Drink
Discover why curdled milk is the key to the best cocktail you’ll ever taste.
Episode: S10 E4 | 16:56
Watch 10:13
Reactions
We Are Made of Star Stuff
Scientists are finding the building blocks of carbon ring structures… out in space!
Episode: S10 E3 | 10:13
Watch 12:00
Reactions
Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
George becomes a pyromaniac to figure out if ammonia is the fuel of the future.
Episode: S10 E2 | 12:00
Watch 10:20
Reactions
Can Science Beat Counterfeit Detector Pens?
Counterfeit detection pens use a starch-iodine reaction. We fool them using chemistry!
Episode: S10 E1 | 10:20
Watch 13:06
Reactions
The Antibiotic Resistance War
Why Alex is terrified of antibiotic resistance, and what chemists are doing about it
Episode: S9 E17 | 13:06
Watch 9:01
Reactions
Are Vanadium Flow Batteries Worth the Hype?
Are liquid, virtually fireproof, recyclable batteries the future of grid-scale storage?
Episode: S9 E16 | 9:01
Watch 11:39
Reactions
An Antidote for Deadly Mushrooms?
Join George as he hunts for an antidote to deadly mushrooms.
Episode: S9 E15 | 11:39
Watch 12:15
Reactions
Why You Can't Recycle Your Pants (Until Now)
George tests a newly discovered technique that could solve a recycling problem.
Episode: S9 E14 | 12:15
Watch 11:46
Reactions
How is Ceviche "Cooked?"
How does lime juice turn raw fish into delicious ceviche? We explain with biochemistry!
Episode: S9 E13 | 11:46