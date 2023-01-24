100 WVIA Way
Reactions

Dog's Nose vs. Electronic Explosives Detector, Who Would Win

Season 7 Episode 5 | 8m 22s

What’s better at finding a hidden bomb--a dog, or an electronic chemical detector? Let’s find out.

Aired: 03/16/21
Watch 13:12
Reactions
Is There a Quick Fix for Ocean Acidification?
Let’s dive into the science behind ocean alkalinization!
Episode: S10 E5 | 13:12
Watch 16:56
Reactions
I Reinvented a 300-Year Old Drink
Discover why curdled milk is the key to the best cocktail you’ll ever taste.
Episode: S10 E4 | 16:56
Watch 10:13
Reactions
We Are Made of Star Stuff
Scientists are finding the building blocks of carbon ring structures… out in space!
Episode: S10 E3 | 10:13
Watch 12:00
Reactions
Does Toyota Know Something That We Don’t?
George becomes a pyromaniac to figure out if ammonia is the fuel of the future.
Episode: S10 E2 | 12:00
Watch 10:20
Reactions
Can Science Beat Counterfeit Detector Pens?
Counterfeit detection pens use a starch-iodine reaction. We fool them using chemistry!
Episode: S10 E1 | 10:20
Watch 13:06
Reactions
The Antibiotic Resistance War
Why Alex is terrified of antibiotic resistance, and what chemists are doing about it
Episode: S9 E17 | 13:06
Watch 9:01
Reactions
Are Vanadium Flow Batteries Worth the Hype?
Are liquid, virtually fireproof, recyclable batteries the future of grid-scale storage?
Episode: S9 E16 | 9:01
Watch 11:39
Reactions
An Antidote for Deadly Mushrooms?
Join George as he hunts for an antidote to deadly mushrooms.
Episode: S9 E15 | 11:39
Watch 12:15
Reactions
Why You Can't Recycle Your Pants (Until Now)
George tests a newly discovered technique that could solve a recycling problem.
Episode: S9 E14 | 12:15
Watch 11:46
Reactions
How is Ceviche "Cooked?"
How does lime juice turn raw fish into delicious ceviche? We explain with biochemistry!
Episode: S9 E13 | 11:46