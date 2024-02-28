From Pluto with Love/A Star is Born

As the kids get ready for Valentines Day by making their own valentines out of paper, Mindy continues to feel sad that little, frozen Pluto is so far out at the edge of the solar system and is intrigued by Pluto’s “heart” of ice. / Sydney is directing the kids in a backyard movie, making her version of a Commander Cressida story about the formation of a star. Sunspot has the lead – as the star!