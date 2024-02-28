Date Night/FACE on the Fritz

When Jet realizes that it's the anniversary of Carrot and Celery's first date, he wants to recreate that first picnic they had on one of Bortron 7's moons. The kids all get involved to help create the perfect date night. / When the kids are trying to build a new pet house for Sunspot and FACE 9000 gives them mixed-up directions, they learn that it is time for FACE 9000 to get upgraded.