Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration

The Simple Dignity of Work

Season 1 Episode 103 | 26m 46s

Jeff Brown runs grocery stores in urban “food deserts,” neighborhoods where access to fresh, healthy food is in short supply. For his workforce, he turned to an unexpected labor population: ex-convicts who needed work in the communities that form his customer base. "In general, they are grateful for the chance… they just want to take care of themselves and their families,” says Brown.

Aired: 02/29/24 | Expires: 05/13/24
Distributed nationally by American Public Television
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
Running the Traps
Disgraced Ex-Philly DA finds redemption by advocating for returning citizens.
Episode: S1 E105 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
With Rigor and With Love
Formerly incarcerated citizens learn useful new skills and creative pride.
Episode: S1 E101 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
Testimony
Sentenced as teens, then freed by the Supreme Court, inmates tell their truths.
Episode: S1 E102 | 26:46
Watch 26:46
Returning Citizens: Life Beyond Incarceration
On Our Own
Returning citizen entrepreneurs create businesses and take hold of their destinies.
Episode: S1 E104 | 26:46
Latest Episodes
