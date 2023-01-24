Barcelona and Catalunya

The creative spirit of Spain’s Catalunya--the land of Picasso, Gaudi, and Salvador Dali--is on a roll. We’ll get caught up in the festivity of Barcelona, enjoying the vibrant street scenes, tasty tapas, and pedestrian-friendly Gothic Quarter. Then we’ll take a scenic side trip to mountaintop Montserrat, and finish with an artist’s pilgrimage along the Costa Brava to Salvador Dali country.