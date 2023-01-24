Greece's Peloponnese

Island getaways are fun, but the real heart of Greece is found in the Peloponnese Peninsula. After enjoying the charming old port town of Nafplio, we’ll time-trip through the ruins of Olympia, take center stage at the remarkably preserved theater at Epidauros, and explore the ancient capital of Mycenae. Then we’ll wander off the beaten path along the rustic, rough-and-tumble Mani Peninsula.