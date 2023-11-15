Milan and Lake Como

Extras
Join Rick Steves on an alpine adventure, from Italy to Austria to Switzerland to France.
The grand cities of ancient Rome’s vast empire and majestic churches of its fall.
We marvel at Stone Age cave paintings, mighty megaliths, and mysterious goddesses.
Greece’s timeless art: Golden Age temples, alluring Venuses, and exuberant Winged Victory.
Early Europeans produce diverse art: from Christians to Muslims and Byzantines to Vikings.
Rome’s rise, as seen in its supersized monuments, colorful mosaics, and marble Caesars.
Soaring Gothic cathedrals of radiant stained glass, plus art celebrating worldly pleasure.
The turbulent century and its rule-breaking art—Picasso, Surrealism and edgy architecture.
Florence’s bold “rebirth” is powered by the genius of Leonardo, Rafael, and Michelangelo.
We marvel at Baroque’s over-the-top churches, palaces, bubbly fountains, and theatric art.
Latest Episodes
All
-
All
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 12
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 11
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 10
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 9
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 8
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 7
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 6
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 5
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 4
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 3
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 2
-
Rick Steves' Europe Season 1
Shimmering Impressionist canvases by Monet and Renoir, plus Van Gogh, Gauguin and more.
Roaming Europe, we admire stately Neoclassical buildings and dramatic Romantic paintings.
The grand cities of ancient Rome’s vast empire and majestic churches of its fall.
We marvel at Stone Age cave paintings, mighty megaliths, and mysterious goddesses.
Early Europeans produce diverse art: from Christians to Muslims and Byzantines to Vikings.
Rome’s rise, as seen in its supersized monuments, colorful mosaics, and marble Caesars.
Greece’s timeless art: Golden Age temples, alluring Venuses, and exuberant Winged Victory.
The turbulent century and its rule-breaking art—Picasso, Surrealism and edgy architecture.
Florence’s bold “rebirth” is powered by the genius of Leonardo, Rafael, and Michelangelo.
We marvel at Baroque’s over-the-top churches, palaces, bubbly fountains, and theatric art.